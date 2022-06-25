Commitment Breakdown: Taylor Bowen picks Florida State

Florida State landed its first commitment of the 2023 class on Saturday, when four-star forward Taylor Bowen announced his intention to sign with the Seminoles. The No. 24 prospect in the 2023 class, the agile, 6-foot-7 Bowen is in the mold of a long list of prospects that have thrived under Leonard Hamilton in the past.

WHAT FLORIDA STATE IS GETTING

From a fit standpoint, it’s easy to see why Bowen and the Seminoles are a match. The 6-foot-7 forward brings the type of length and versatility head coach Leonard Hamilton has long valued. That said, he’s not all size. Bowen is incredibly athletic and mobile for a player of his stature and is becoming a much better shooter from range. His calling card, however, is his ability to attack the rim and create transition buckets. He’s more of a catch-and-shoot guy when it comes to his offense from deep at this juncture but has no problem cheating his own shot in other situations. He has the size and athleticism to become a versatile and high-level defender in Tallahassee, though he’ll need to give better consistent effort on that end to realize his potential. Few players in the class have an upside as high as Bowen and he’s evolving from a skill perspective to boot.