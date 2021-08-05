Commitment breakdown: Tarris Reed chooses Michigan

Juwan Howard ’s Michigan program picked up its second commit of the 2022 cycle on Thursday when forward Tarris Reed announced his intention to sign with the Wolverines. Below, Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw explores Reed’s decision and outlines what it means for Howard and his staff.

Reed is a strong-bodied post prospect who is coming off a steady, if not standout, July. During Session 1 of the Nike EYBL Bubble, playing with his Mokan (Mo) 17u program, Reen averaged 13.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Reed is very skilled offensively with big, strong hands and touch. He can stretch the floor in pick and pop or trail big situations. He can take his man off the bounce for a dribble or two from the middle of the floor. Reed can also score on the block, with footwork and comfort over his left shoulder.

Howard is going to get his bigs and for him to target, and land, Reed speaks volumes to Reed’s talent. The Link Prep (Mo.) post is a summer stock riser, and the 90th-ranked prospect in the Rival150 accounts for the second top 100 player in the 2022 class, joining No. 75 Dug McDaniel . This class is coming on the heels of a top-five class that included five-stars Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan , four-stars Kobe Bufkin , Frankins Collins and Isaiah Barnes and three-star Will Tschetter .

"He really liked his visit. Tarris can score in many ways. He can score in the low post, has a great frame, a really strong body. He's really good around the rim, a really good rebounder and he can also step out and make jump shots ... more of power forward stretch." - Reed’s AAU Coach Matt Suther to Wolverine.com

*****

"I want to play for a place that feels like home, a place that is comfortable for me. When I get on campus there, I want to go to a place that makes me feel happy.” – Reed to Rivals.com last month.