Commitment breakdown: Scotty Middleton picks Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes added a very nice piece to their recruiting class on Saturday with the addition of four-star wing Scotty Middleton. The 6-foot-6 prospect chose to play for Chris Holtmann over additional finalists in Connecticut, Kansas, Seton Hall and Texas A&M. Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf examines what this commitment means for the Buckeyes.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE BUCKEYES

Holtmann continues his hot streak with the addition of Middleton, adding his second four-star commitment of the week following Devin Royal’s commitment on Aug. 3. Middleton’s commitment should make Buckeyes fans giddy, as he’s a versatile prospect that can develop and fill different roles in the coming seasons. He’s young in basketball years, only playing for a few seasons. Middleton has length to defend multiple positions and can be used in a variety of ways on the offensive end by Holtmann. At his best, Middleton can be the type of player we saw at GEICO Nationals, where he went 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the outside on the way to 16 points on a big stage. Consistency is the next step in the four-star’s development.

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE BUCKEYES