Commitment breakdown: Rylan Griffen rolls with the Tide

Alabama continues to roll on the recruiting trail as the Crimson Tide landed yet another commitment from a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. This afternoon, Rylan Griffen announced his intentions to take his talents to Tuscaloosa next year.

“I’m going to Alabama,” Griffen told Rivals.com. “Coach [Nate] Oats had always told me he doesn’t really recruit Texas that heavily, but he said he had to take a chance when he saw me. Just hearing him say things like that made me feel wanted and Coach [Bryan] Hodgson had seen probably before anyone else started recruiting me. Coach Oats came to Texas at least three times just to speak with me and that meant a lot as well.”

Before settling on Alabama, Griffen also considered Arizona State, Auburn, California, Georgia, Kansas, Kansas State, NC State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The Texas native becomes Alabama’s fifth commitment in the 2022 class as he joins five-star small forward Brandon Miller, four-star point guard Jaden Bradley, four-star center Noah Clowney, and junior college power forward Nick Pringle.

WHAT IS ALABAMA GETTING?:

With the commitment from Griffen, Alabama landed another really talented scorer to add to its already strong roster. At 6-foot-5, he’s a very talented scorer at all three levels and can really light it up from three-point range when he gets going. He should thrive in Alabama’s fast-paced offensive attack that specializes in featuring three-point shooters. Expect him to be on the receiving end of many Jaden Bradley assists in his time in Tuscaloosa. Defensively, he has the length, athleticism and instincts to be very solid on that end of the court but adding strength to his frame will be important to handle the physicality of the SEC.