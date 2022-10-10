On Monday evening, Memphis added the first piece to its 2023 recruiting class in the form of 6-foot-3 guard Ryan Forrest . The three-star guard is a fantastic athlete that is always in attack mode and is oftentimes the most explosive player in the gym. His offensive game has made strides over the past year and he has a lot of upside as a two-way player.

Why Memphis: “Growing up, I always wanted to play at Memphis, and I was always able to see the Tigers play. As a kid I always felt like I could see myself playing there whenever I got older. Now, my cousin Shawn Forrest is on staff, so now my family is there, too. It’s always been a dream school for me as well. I feel like coach Penny (Hardaway) and his coaching staff can make me better.”

Vision for himself at Memphis: “I’m just going to grind, hopefully get myself a starting position, and get some minutes playing as a freshman. I want to play for two or three years then I could see myself in the NBA. They haven’t really told me what my role will be yet.”