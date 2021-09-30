Commitment Breakdown: Robert Jennings chooses Texas Tech
Texas Tech scored its second commitment in the 2022 class this afternoon with the addition of in-state power forward Robert Jennings.
“I’m going to Texas Tech because I feel like the core of their program really fits my game and I feel like that’s where I can be most successful,” Jennings said. “I feel like they appreciate my game the most.”
Jennings had recently visited Missouri and Texas Tech with those two being the final two schools in the mix before the Red Raiders won out. Beyond that, other schools such as Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU, Texas A&M and Utah recruited him out of the summer.
Jennings joins four-star point guard Richard “Pop” Isaacs in Texas Tech’s 2022 class.
WHAT IS TEXAS TECH GETTING?:
What Texas Tech fans will come to appreciate quickly when Jennings arrives in Lubbock is just how hard he competes at both ends. His energy and athleticism at 6-foot-7 are his best traits he’ll bring with him to the college game. Over the past year, he’s continued to make programs towards becoming a more skilled player and more comfortable playing on the perimeter. In the short term, look for him to do his best work for the Red Raider on the boards and finishing in the paint.