Commitment Breakdown: Robert Jennings chooses Texas Tech

Texas Tech scored its second commitment in the 2022 class this afternoon with the addition of in-state power forward Robert Jennings.

“I’m going to Texas Tech because I feel like the core of their program really fits my game and I feel like that’s where I can be most successful,” Jennings said. “I feel like they appreciate my game the most.”

Jennings had recently visited Missouri and Texas Tech with those two being the final two schools in the mix before the Red Raiders won out. Beyond that, other schools such as Ole Miss, Penn State, SMU, Texas A&M and Utah recruited him out of the summer.

Jennings joins four-star point guard Richard “Pop” Isaacs in Texas Tech’s 2022 class.