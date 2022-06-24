Commitment Breakdown: Robert Dillingham Jr. chooses Kentucky

WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Dillingham is one of the more dazzling ball-handlers that you’ll find at the high school level. He keeps the ball on a string and is an excellent space creator. The five-star guard is very fast and electric in the open court, and he's at his best with a head of steam going downhill. In the half court, Dillingham possesses a nice shot from the outside and he’s hit just over 40% from long range during EYBL play. He’s great at attacking sloppy closeouts and then getting to his shot in the mid-range or getting to the rim for flashy finishes. Dillingham is a good athlete and has shown the ability to rise above the rim time and time again, but his layup package is what stands out the most in regards to his rim-finishing ability.

*****

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS