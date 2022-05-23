Commitment breakdown: Riley Kugel chooses Florida

Todd Golden has added yet another piece to the Florida roster in his first off-season as the head man in Gainesville. Three-star guard Riley Kugel made his commitment known on Monday evening, choosing the Gators over LSU and Georgia.

Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what this addition entails for the Gators moving forward.





WHAT FLORIDA IS GETTING

Kugel brings multi-level scoring ability every time he steps on the court. The jump shot is a weapon, but what’s most impressive is his athleticism when getting into the paint and attacking the rim. Kugel has potential to be a two-way player, as he has the makeup of a defensive stopper in the long term. The three-star guard is very underrated as a ball mover and secondary facilitator on the perimeter as well. His IQ and overall feel for the game will always allow for him to have an impact every time he steps on the court.



