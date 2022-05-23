Commitment breakdown: Riley Kugel chooses Florida
Todd Golden has added yet another piece to the Florida roster in his first off-season as the head man in Gainesville. Three-star guard Riley Kugel made his commitment known on Monday evening, choosing the Gators over LSU and Georgia.
Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what this addition entails for the Gators moving forward.
WHAT FLORIDA IS GETTING
Kugel brings multi-level scoring ability every time he steps on the court. The jump shot is a weapon, but what’s most impressive is his athleticism when getting into the paint and attacking the rim. Kugel has potential to be a two-way player, as he has the makeup of a defensive stopper in the long term. The three-star guard is very underrated as a ball mover and secondary facilitator on the perimeter as well. His IQ and overall feel for the game will always allow for him to have an impact every time he steps on the court.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE GATORS
Head Coach Todd Golden has utilized the transfer portal for most of his roster construction this off-season, but has still landed two quality high school prospects in four-star guard Denzel Aberdeen and now three-star guard Riley Kugel. Aberdeen and Kugel have a familiarity with one another, having both played for Southeast Elite, and both compliment each other well. The Gators have added guards Will Richard (Belmont), Trey Bonham (VMI), and Kyle Lofton (St. Bonaventure) via the portal. Those guys plus returnees Myreon Jones, Kowacie Reeves, and Niels Lane will all factor in for minutes at the guard and wing positions, which will allow Coach Golden to ease Aberdeen and Kugel into the college ranks.