Commitment breakdown: Red-hot Michigan St. lands Coen Carr

Michigan State’s 2023 class received yet another talented addition on Tuesday, when four-star forward Coen Carr announced his intention to sign with the Spartans. The newest Spartan is one of the most prolific dunkers in the class and comes equipped with elite-level athleticism. Below, Rivals.com takes a closer look at what Tom Izzo is getting in Carr as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT MICHIGAN STATE IS GETTING

Carr’s calling card is his elite athleticism. He comes equipped with one of the best verticals of any prospect in the class, and his quickness allows him to play an aesthetically pleasing style. He’s more than just some highlight-reel sensation, though. Since bouncing back from a hand injury early this spring, Carr has clearly become a more well-rounded offensive threat. He’s shown some nice touch around the rim and can fill it up from the mid-range when he’s not taking defenders off the bounce and scoring at the bucket. He’s not an elite long-range shooter by any stretch, but he’s willing to put up an occasional 3-pointer when left open. Defensively, his athleticism serves him well, as the 6-foot-7 Carr moves well laterally and is able to stay in front of smaller guards when caught in a switch. He routinely disrupts passing lanes and has the tools to become a prolific shot blocker down the road.