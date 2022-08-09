Commitment breakdown: Red-hot Michigan St. lands Coen Carr
Michigan State’s 2023 class received yet another talented addition on Tuesday, when four-star forward Coen Carr announced his intention to sign with the Spartans. The newest Spartan is one of the most prolific dunkers in the class and comes equipped with elite-level athleticism. Below, Rivals.com takes a closer look at what Tom Izzo is getting in Carr as well as what it means for the bigger picture.
WHAT MICHIGAN STATE IS GETTING
Carr’s calling card is his elite athleticism. He comes equipped with one of the best verticals of any prospect in the class, and his quickness allows him to play an aesthetically pleasing style. He’s more than just some highlight-reel sensation, though. Since bouncing back from a hand injury early this spring, Carr has clearly become a more well-rounded offensive threat. He’s shown some nice touch around the rim and can fill it up from the mid-range when he’s not taking defenders off the bounce and scoring at the bucket. He’s not an elite long-range shooter by any stretch, but he’s willing to put up an occasional 3-pointer when left open. Defensively, his athleticism serves him well, as the 6-foot-7 Carr moves well laterally and is able to stay in front of smaller guards when caught in a switch. He routinely disrupts passing lanes and has the tools to become a prolific shot blocker down the road.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE SPARTANS
Michigan State’s 2023 class has gone from solid to special in a hurry. The Spartans’ commitment list now includes four top-75 players, including Xavier Booker, who sits atop the Rivals150 and may well have the best pro upside of any 2023 prospect. Carr’s commitment provides Izzo with a high-flying, athletic forward to pair with a top-ranked big man as well as point guard Jeremy Fears, who shines from a distribution standpoint. Six-foot-seven wing Gehrig Normand lacks the explosiveness of Carr but is one of the more motivated and aggressive prospects in the class, as he almost thrives on contact and is wholly unafraid to play a physical brand of ball. Michigan State’s class is as well-rounded as it is talent-heavy, as its four members boast vastly different strengths. The group is undeniably one of Izzo’s most promising classes in his nearly three-decade run as the program’s head coach.