Commitment Breakdown: Quadir Copeland commits to Syracuse

WHAT IS SYRACUSE GETTING

Copeland is a big guard. He stands 6-foot-6 and he is going to a program that has done very well with big guards. Copeland has long arms and a lot of flash to his game. His vision and ability to see the floor is high level. He can get a little out of control at times, but that comes from his trying to create something and it can be reigned in. Copeland has great pace, understands angles and how to get to his spots and touch the paint. The jump shot is streaky but serviceable, and Copeland will fit right into that zone defense with his length and anticipation.

*****

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE ORANGE

Copeland is Syracuse’s third Rivals150 commitment of the 2022 class. The Brandenton (Fla.) IMG Academy post graduate point guard joins No. 54 Justin Taylor (6-6/small forward) and No. 30 Kamari Lands (6-6/forward). This is on the heels of bringing in a 2021 class that consisted of Rivals150 No. 18 Benny Williams (6-8/forward). Stacking these classes together gives Copeland an embarrassment of riches to spread the ball around. The length that Syracuse has recruited fits right into that famous 2-3 zone. Michael Carter-Williams will be the easy comparison for people to draw here, but like we said, Syracuse has had a lot of success with bigger guards in the past. Put shooters around Copeland and everyone will be happy.

*****

COACH’S CORNER