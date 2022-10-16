Ohio State added the first piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday with the addition of four-star guard John Mobley. Let’s take a look at what kind of prospect the Buckeyes are getting, and what’s next for Ohio State.
John Mobley Jr. is one of the more electric shooters in the rising junior class. He’s in range as soon as he crosses the half-court line and shoots the ball with extreme confidence from all over the court. His stroke is pure and his shot mechanics are the same on every shot he puts up. Mobley can currently be labeled as a scoring guard that can play both guard positions. He’s comfortable shooting off of the bounce and off of the catch, and he showed the ability to get downhill more frequently this past summer. His IQ is impressive and he always seems to make the right play either scoring or facilitating.
*****
WHAT’S NEXT FOR OHIO STATE
With Mobley’s commitment, the Buckeyes are a step ahead in the backcourt for the 2024 class. Early on, some running mates that the Ohio State might try to have join Mobley in the backcourt are Ohio native Jonathan Powell and four-star point guard Dellquan Warren. It’s very early, but two front court targets that would make sense in the junior class are four-stars Tyler McKinley and Raleigh Burgess.