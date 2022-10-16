Ohio State added the first piece to its 2024 recruiting class on Sunday with the addition of four-star guard John Mobley . Let’s take a look at what kind of prospect the Buckeyes are getting, and what’s next for Ohio State.

John Mobley Jr. is one of the more electric shooters in the rising junior class. He’s in range as soon as he crosses the half-court line and shoots the ball with extreme confidence from all over the court. His stroke is pure and his shot mechanics are the same on every shot he puts up. Mobley can currently be labeled as a scoring guard that can play both guard positions. He’s comfortable shooting off of the bounce and off of the catch, and he showed the ability to get downhill more frequently this past summer. His IQ is impressive and he always seems to make the right play either scoring or facilitating.