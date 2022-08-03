Commitment breakdown: Ohio State lands four-star Devin Royal
Ohio State added a major name to its 2023 class on Wednesday, when four-star forward Devin Royal announced his intention to sign with the Buckeyes. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Royal is getting as well as what his decision means for the bigger picture.
WHAT OHIO STATE IS GETTING
One thing that’s undeniable about Royal is that he trusts his offensive game implicitly. And while that leaves him prone to the occasional inefficient performance, other times, it results in him completely taking over games. At Peach Jam last month, Royal went off for 27 points and 16 rebounds in a game against the Georgia Stars one day before turning in a 2-for-11 effort that saw things go south quickly against the NY Rens. To become more consistent, Royal needs to get more comfortable finishing on the break and learn to pick his spots from beyond the three-point line. His physicality and toughness allow him to score in multiple ways inside the paint and create extra possessions on the offensive glass. Royal isn’t a bad shooter by any stretch. And while he's never going to be the most reliable three-point threat on Ohio State’s roster, he can certainly make opponents pay if they give him too much space on the perimeter. So much of Royal’s game seems predicated on confidence and once he builds a little, it’s hard to slow him down.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BUCKEYES
The most exciting thing about getting Royal in the fold is his talent, but the fact that Ohio State was able to hold off Big 10 rival Michigan State to land his pledge makes this a little sweeter for Buckeyes fans. Keeping the state’s top prospect home is also an accomplishment in this case, as there was plenty of out-of-state interest in the Rivals150 prospect’s services. Royal is the Buckeyes’ third commitment in the 2023 class and helps round out a haul that also includes a playmaking point guard in George Washington III and a traditional power forward that makes his living in the post in the form of 6-foot-10, 245-pound Austin Parks. It’s a class that lacks a marquee-grabbing headliner, but it fills plenty of different long-term needs, which will be vital down the road.