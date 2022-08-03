Commitment breakdown: Ohio State lands four-star Devin Royal

Ohio State added a major name to its 2023 class on Wednesday, when four-star forward Devin Royal announced his intention to sign with the Buckeyes. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Royal is getting as well as what his decision means for the bigger picture.





WHAT OHIO STATE IS GETTING

One thing that’s undeniable about Royal is that he trusts his offensive game implicitly. And while that leaves him prone to the occasional inefficient performance, other times, it results in him completely taking over games. At Peach Jam last month, Royal went off for 27 points and 16 rebounds in a game against the Georgia Stars one day before turning in a 2-for-11 effort that saw things go south quickly against the NY Rens. To become more consistent, Royal needs to get more comfortable finishing on the break and learn to pick his spots from beyond the three-point line. His physicality and toughness allow him to score in multiple ways inside the paint and create extra possessions on the offensive glass. Royal isn’t a bad shooter by any stretch. And while he's never going to be the most reliable three-point threat on Ohio State’s roster, he can certainly make opponents pay if they give him too much space on the perimeter. So much of Royal’s game seems predicated on confidence and once he builds a little, it’s hard to slow him down.



