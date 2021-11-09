Commitment breakdown: Notre Dame adds Ven-Allen Lubin

Coming off a summer that saw him improve his stock exponentially, four-star power forward Ven-Allen Lubin has put a bow on his recruitment. The 6-foot-7 prospect made the call for Notre Dame on Tuesday evening, spurring a handful of close-to-home options. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Fighting Irish are getting in Lubin as well as what the news means for the big picture.





WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING

Lubin saw his stock soar over the summer for good reason. His AAU teammate and Kansas commit Ernest Udeh grabbed more headlines, but Lubin was every bit as productive at a lot of events. The 6-foot-7 forward is an incredibly gifted inside scorer that can shoot well enough from the mid-range to keep defenders honest, but his bread and butter is finishing at the rack. He proved his game translates against top-flight competition on the adidas SSB circuit and also at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, where he made a mark in a gym full of high-major bound talent. Lubin lacks truly elite length, but his motor makes him a high-upside defender and rebounder. He isn’t much of a threat shooting from range, but he doesn’t look totally uncomfortable on the perimeter either. Lubin’s celling depends on how much he develops as a shooter, but his ability to attack the rim is unmistakable.



