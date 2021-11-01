Commitment breakdown: Noah Clowney picks Alabama

Alabama hit the daily double on Monday, as Nate Oats and his staff were able to secure two commitments ranked inside the top 50. The day's second pledge came from four-star power forward Noah Clowney.

“It’s a good playing style and it’s a real nice place,” Clowney told Rivals.com following his official visit to Alabama last weekend. “I like the way that I would play in their system. Overall, it was a great visit.”

Clowney joins five-star small forward Brandon Miller, who committed to Alabama early Monday afternoon, on the Bama commitment list. The Crimson Tide also hold a commitment from Jaden Bradley, the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Indiana and Virginia Tech were the other finalists for Clowney. Florida also received an official visit from the four-star prospect before being cut from the list.

WHAT IS ALABAMA GETTING?:

Clowney was one of the major stock risers of the most recent travel season and attracted scholarship offers from programs all over the country. At 6-foot-10 and around 215 pounds now, he’s a really good athlete and pretty skilled as well. He can make shots from three-point range. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor and attacking the basket. And most importantly for a prospect his size, he has really good hands and soft touch around the basket. With a little strength and weight added to his frame, he could be a dominant force in the SEC.