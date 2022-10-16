Alabama picked up its fourth commitment of the 2023 cycle on Sunday, when four-star forward Mouhamed Dioubate announced his intention to sign with the Crimson Tide. Dioubate, who attends Connecticut’s Putnam Science Academy and plays grassroots for New York’s PSA Cardinals in the Nike EYBL, chose Nate Oats’ program over schools such as Virginia Tech, Maryland and Wake Forest.

Below, Rivals has a look at what Alabama is getting and talks to both Dioubate and his grassroots coach about what the news means.





WHAT ALABAMA IS GETTING

Dioubate’s trademark asset is his motor. Few players of his size get up and down as well as the 6-foot-7 power forward, who seems to never get fatigued despite being guarding multiple positions and signifcatnky impacting games on the glass. Offensively, his reputation is that of a slasher that can take defenders off the bounce and finish at the rim through contact. The fact that Dioubate creates extra possessions by crashing the boards, blocking shots and terrorizing passing lanes makes him valuable even when he doesn’t have it going on the offensive end. Dioubate is a high-level athlete that can impose his will under the basket. He provides Nate Oats with a versatile weapon that impacts winning in a number of different manners, even if he doesn’t boast the kind of long-range jumper that allows a player to take over games from a scoring standpoint.



