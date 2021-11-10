Commitment breakdown: Miami lands four-star big Favour Aire

Miami landed its fourth pledge of the 2022 cycle on Wednesday, when 6-foot-11 center Favour Aire announced that he’d be signing with Miami. The No. 59 prospect in the Rivals150, Aire joins fellow four-star prospect AJ Casey as well as three-stars Danilo Jovanovich and Christian Watson on the Hurricanes' commitment list. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Aire brings to Coral Gables as well as what it means for the bigger picture of UM hoops.





WHAT MIAMI IS GETTING:

Aire’s well-earned reputation is that of a rim-protector capable of running the floor and finishing under the basket. And while those things are certainly true, his offensive game has expanded beyond second-chance points and dunks. Aire isn’t going to hurt you with a deep jumper, but he’s shown a handful of effective post moves and looks to be getting comfortable playing with his back to the basket. He’ll become more efficient in that role as he continues to add muscle. At 6-foot-10 with a wingspan that seems to go a little beyond that, Aire’s length and motor make him a threat to impact games on the glass, where he feasts on second-chance points. The tools to impact the ACC are there in spades, so the four-star big has the feel of a prospect that could start to click in a major way a year from now, when he becomes stronger in the upper-body and more polished from a skill standpoint.



