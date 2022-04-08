Commitment breakdown: Mgbako is latest five-star to choose Duke

Duke continued to gear up for the post-Mike Krzyzewski Era with another massive recruiting win on Friday evening. This time, the news is that the Blue Devils have landed No. 2 overall prospect McKenzie Mgbako, who will likely arrive in Durham as one of the most celebrated freshmen in the country. Below, rivals.com has a look at what the news means for Jon Scheyer’s program, which beat out fellow finalists Ohio State, Memphis and Kentucky to land the class-of-2023 star.





WHAT DUKE IS GETTING:

A first-off-the-bus type of player, Mgbako is equipped with the kind of fame that gets NBA people talking, but the 6-foot-8 forward is more than just size-based upside. He’s an well-above-average athlete that runs well, puts the ball on the floor and impacts games in a long list of ways. His slashing ability, rebounding numbers and defensive versatility have always been his calling cards and remain a major part of his game, but Mgbako has become a much better shooter over last year as well. He’s a walking double-double threat that will take the next step when he learns to dominate in the fashion of which he’s capable every time he takes the floor, as he sometimes defers too much and is prone to the occasional quiet offense game because of it. Mgbako is a motivated rebounder and versatile defender capable of staying in front of smaller guards for a bit when he gets caught on one in a switch, but his real defensive impact comes in the form of blocking shots on the interior. He’ll look to become more assertive and more consistent from long range in the year ahead.



