Commitment breakdown: Memphis lands Jalen Duren

The recruitment of No. 1 overall prospect Jalen Duren has come to an end, and the conclusion is one that seemed nearly impossible six months back. Duren, who once seemed like a near lock to explore the professional route, announced his commitment to Memphis on Friday, rewarding Penny Hardaway and company for the work they did to close the deal down the stretch.

Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Tigers are getting and what it means for the big picture of Memphis basketball.









WHAT MEMPHIS IS GETTING

Duren occupies the top spot in the Rivals150 for a reason, and it starts with his natural gifts. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Duren’s blend of size in athleticism isn’t something that comes around often. He’s spent the last two years proving he’s more than raw power, however, as the five-star center has developed into an NBA-ready monster that seems to flirt with a double-double even when it feels like he’s not playing his best game. He’s an elite rebounder and shot-blocker that has developed a nice touch around the rim in the last year. And while he certainly will never be asked to fill it up from deep, he’s certainly capable of knocking down the occasional open look from 3-point range. Duren is one of few players in the country that can totally take over a game on defense, as he routinely alters shots he doesn’t block and is capable of changing a team’s entire game plan. It seems unlikely that he’ll play more than a single year at the college level, as he projects as a lottery pick.



