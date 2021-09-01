Commitment breakdown: Malik Reneau chooses Florida

Florida scored a recruitment win on Wednesday, when in-state star Malik Reneau announced his intention to sign with UF. Mike White and company beat out schools such as Miami, Florida State and Memphis to land the four-star forward after a battle that came down to the final week.

Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Florida is getting in the talented Reneau and examines what it means for the bigger picture of UF hoops.





WHAT FLORIDA IS GETTING

Reneau has long been a high-IQ prospect with incredible physical tools and a knack for passing out of the post. His rise in the rankings this summer was based on his development from a skill perspective, particularly on the offensive end. The four-star forward jumped from No. 52 to No. 24 in the last refresh based on a run that saw him show an increased ability to create his own shot and display more physicality against elite level competition on both the EYBL circuit and at the NBAPA Top-100 Camp. Reneau impacts games on the glass even when his shot isn’t going. At his best, he’s a well-rounded box score stuffer that is a threat to post a double-double, At his worst, he’s a steadying presence that will help his team win on the glass and by always making the right choices with the ball in his hands. He has the size and the skill set to play majo minutes for the Gators next season.



