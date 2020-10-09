Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Lucas Taylor chooses Clemson

Clemson added to its 2021 class on Friday, when 6-foot-6 guard Lucas Taylor announced his intention to attend the school. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Tigers are getting along with what it means on the macro level for Brad Brownell’s program.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR CLEMSON: Taylor is the Tigers’ third commitment in the 2021 class. He joins guard Joshua Beadle and forward Ian Schieffelin in the fold. His court vision and athleticism should pair well with Schieffelin who has impressed with his versatility at recent events. The bigger picture is that of a program laying the groundwork for recruiting its own area at a decent clip. The Tigers aren’t hauling in big names from the Carolinas, but the fact that they’re winning legitimate recruiting battles in their own region is encouraging. Taylor is Clemson’s fifth pledge from the Carolinas in four cycles.





WHAT THE TIGERS ARE GETTING: A long guard with a knack for getting to the rim, Taylor averaged nearly 22 points per game as a junior. He comes with a long, lean frame and shoots the ball relatively well from deep. He has the frame to add more lean muscle and will likely do so easily when he gets into an SEC strength program. He’ll need to continue to develop when it comes to scoring off the dribble but he shows that ability in spurts on tape. He’ll become more versatile as his ball handling continues to improve. There’s a lot to like about Taylor’s upside, as he has size and athleticism in spades.



