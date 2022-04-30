Commitment breakdown: LSU pulls upset, lands Tyrell Ward

LSU pulled off a major recruiting upset on Saturday, when it landed five-star wing Tyrell Ward. The former Xavier commit looked almost certainly headed to Georgetown not long ago, but has now found a new home in the SEC. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Tigers are getting in the 6-foot-7 wing as well as what adding Ward means for first-year LSU coach Matt McMahon.









WHAT LSU IS GETTING

An aggressive downhill wing, Ward’s defining traits are his length and ability to get out and run. His jumper has improved over the last year and he’s become a more active defender as well. His 6-foot-6 fame allows him to guard 1-3 relatively easily, even if he still needs to add muscle. Ward handles the ball decently for his size and has proven an ability to create for himself off the dribble, whether that’s scoring at the basket or knocking down a pull-up jumper. He has the frame to add size and become a more effective rebounder. Ward has shown the ability to totally take over games from a scoring standpoint and also flashes some potential as a high-level playmaker. His well-rounded nature is the reason for his five-star ranking. Few players in the class impact games as effortlessly.



