Commitment breakdown: LJ Thomas chooses NC State

Kevin Keatts received his second commitment of the 2022 class on Wednesday afternoon when three-star LJ Thomas committed to NC State.





What NC State is Getting

Liron “LJ” Thomas is bigger guard, with a sturdy frame. While he does not have blow by speed, he has great footwork and balance, and gets to his spots off the bounce. Thomas is a score first type of guard, who fits in the pick and roll heavy style which Keatts likes to employ on offense. Thomas can really shoot the ball and he can score it at each level, he has great feel in that way. Defensively, Thomas has a mental toughness and when he locks in he can be a good team defender.