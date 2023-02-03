Auburn added its second backcourt commitment of the week on Friday with the addition of four-star Labaron Philon . He joins four-stars Tahaad Pettiford , who committed to the Tigers on Tuesday, and Peyton Marshall in the 2024 recruiting class. Philon details his decision, followed by Travis Graf’s commitment analysis.

What he will bring to the Tigers: “They’re going to be getting a great point guard who can score the ball and take care of business, getting the job done on both sides.”

Why Auburn: “I’m an in-state kid. They did their best and they worked hard recruiting me. That’s one thing I can say, coach (Bruce) Pearl , he loves me and he wants to be a coach that helps me get to the next level.”

Auburn is off to an hot early start in its recruitment of the junior class. The Tigers have rounded up commitments from Philon and Pettiford, and it will be hard for programs to form a better backcourt duo in the class than what the Tigers have.

Pettiford and Philon will play well off of each other in the backcourt at Auburn, with Pettiford more of a creator that can score and find teammates, while Philon is more of a scoring guard that can also create. The pair of junior guards will fit well in Pearl’s up-and-down system and provide multiple skill sets from the backcourt spots at all times.

Down low, the Tigers landed a commitment from Marshall, a 7-foot big man who has soft hands and good foot work around the basket. He’s nearly impossible to stop with one defender on the block, and having these two guards coming in at the same time as him will set him up for easy looks around the rim.