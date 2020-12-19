Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Kyle Cuffe Jr. picks Kansas

A top-100 prospect in the class of 2022, Kyle Cuffe Jr, put an early bow on his recruitment on Saturday, when the four-star guard committed to Kansas. Cuffe chose the Jayhawks over St John’s, Georgia, Kansas State and others, pointing to his relationship with KU head coach Bill Self as the reason. Below, Rivals.com breaks down what Kansas is getting with the help of input from Cuffe and his grassroots coach at the famed PSA Cardinals organization.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR KANSAS

The looming cloud the NCAA has placed over Kansas basketball has presented some recruiting challenges, so that fact that the Jayhawks were able to land a hyper-talented prospect with other major options despite never getting him on campus is a big victory. The Jayhawks overcame Cuffe’s family ties to St John’s and lured the versatile guard halfway across the country. Cuffe’s relationship with Bill Self was the key here, but assistant coach Norm Roberts also played a major role in making Cuffe feel comfortable enough to choose Kansas sight-unseen.





In Cuffe, KU is getting an elite athlete with a high basketball IQ. His ceiling is off the charts because of his monitor and natural athleticism, but his development has also been striking. He’s by no means an elite shooter, but his jumper from deep has become more consistent as he’s developed. The trajectory on that front is encouraging for a Kansas team that hopes to see Cuffe develop into a more complete player by the time he arrives in Lawrence. Cuffe makes creative and smart decisions with the ball in his hands and uses the aforementioned elite athleticism to make plays in transition and finish at the rim.