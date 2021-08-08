Commitment breakdown: Keyonte George chooses Baylor

The national champs got richer on Sunday , when five-star guard Keyonte George announced his commitment to Baylor. Below, Rivals.com breaks down what the news means for the Bears





WHAT BAYLOR IS GETTING

One of the top guards in the class, George carries a rare level of versatility. He has the size and quickness to create matchup issues for defenders. His handle and body control make him one of the better shot creators in the country and his passing is underrated. He sees the floor well and is capable of playing on the ball or off. George has the length and strength to become a plus defender with some work. George will take the next step as his jumper from range becomes more consistent and his defense improves. That’s not to say that the five-star prospect struggles to shoot from distance, but rather that he experienced a handful of inconsistent shooting games this year. When he’s doing well, however, there are few better scorers in the class. As he cuts down on bad shots, he’s likely to realize his potential as an elite college player and a professional prospect.



