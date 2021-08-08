Commitment breakdown: Keyonte George chooses Baylor
The national champs got richer on Sunday , when five-star guard Keyonte George announced his commitment to Baylor. Below, Rivals.com breaks down what the news means for the Bears
WHAT BAYLOR IS GETTING
One of the top guards in the class, George carries a rare level of versatility. He has the size and quickness to create matchup issues for defenders. His handle and body control make him one of the better shot creators in the country and his passing is underrated. He sees the floor well and is capable of playing on the ball or off. George has the length and strength to become a plus defender with some work. George will take the next step as his jumper from range becomes more consistent and his defense improves. That’s not to say that the five-star prospect struggles to shoot from distance, but rather that he experienced a handful of inconsistent shooting games this year. When he’s doing well, however, there are few better scorers in the class. As he cuts down on bad shots, he’s likely to realize his potential as an elite college player and a professional prospect.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BEARS
The tsunami of momentum created by a national title is no myth, and George’s commitment is at least in part a product of just that. There was a time not so long ago when the Bears beating Texas for a five-star was unfathomable. Alas, here we are. The job the Baylor staff did on George’s official visit can’t be overpraised, as the Longhorns looked like a lock following George’s trip to Austin.Things began to pivot once he left Waco, however, and the deal was closed in the last two weeks.
Scott Drew’s program has long been building cachet with recruits, but it’s clear that the Bears are now being looked at as a real option for players that could go almost anywhere else. It seems unlikely that the Bears are fading as a national power as long as Drew is in the captain’s chair.
COACH’S CORNER
“Keyonte is extremely skilled and talented. He loves to be coached and accepts tough coaching. I wish I had more time to coach him, but I'm very excited about his future in this game.” -- Southern Assault director Vonzell Thomas, who coached George on the adidas grassroots circuit.