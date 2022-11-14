One of the more intriguing and drawn out recruitments of the cycle came to an end on Monday, where five-star prospect DJ Wagner finaly announced his intentions to sign with Kentucky. The No. 3 prospect in the 2024 class, Wagner chose the Wildcats over in-state rival Louisville, who once seemed like the frontrunner to land his pledge. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what UK is getting in the talented guard.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Wagner has long been seen as an elite prospect and his game has been nitpicked to a certain extent. That said, there are plenty of undeniable strengths to his game. The five-star guard is a scorer first and foremost and gets buckets in a number of ways and from every spot on the floor. What he lacks in truly elite athleticism he makes up for with overwhelming skill and the ability to get to his spots with ease. Wagner creates his own shots via pull-up jumper and a burst that allows him to get by defenders of all sizes. He’s a crafty finisher that has the ability to be a high-level defender when his effort on that end becomes more consistent. He has the ability to post eye-popping stat lines but is prone to an inefficient off game now and again, making his battle going forward one with consistency. When Wagner is going well, he’s as good a prospect as any in the class. He'll realize his full potential when he becomes a more consistent shooter and stops letting the occasional cold start turn into a cold game. He's come a long way as a facilitator in the last year and will likely continue to grow on that front at UK, which will probably be more comfortable playing him off ball early in his career.