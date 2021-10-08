Commitment breakdown: Julian Phillips chooses LSU
Julian Phillips has done as good of a job as any high-profile prospect in recent years at keeping people guessing about his decision. This afternoon, he ended the suspense surrounding his recruitment by committing to LSU.
“I think Coach [Will] Wade is a good coach," Phillips said. "I have a great relationship with him. I had a great time on my visit down there. I like their free-flowing offense and the things they do. They have a good program.”
WHAT IS LSU GETTING?
To put it simply, Phillips is one of the most talented perimeter prospects in the 2022 class. Currently ranked No. 14 overall, the 6-foot-8 small can truly do it all. He’s become a very reliable shooter from three-point range. He’s an athletic and gifted finisher around the rim. He’s able to take advantage of his height and length on the perimeter to score over smaller defenders. His length and instincts make him a very good defender. He’s a really strong all-around prospect that has real NBA upside long term.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS:
Will Wade has never lacked the ability to go out and recruit top players and he’s done it again here in landing Phillips. From an offensive standpoint, this is a really good fit for the South Carolina native. He’ll be able to likely earn a starting spot from day one and should thrive with all the spacing around him that LSU’s talent and offense should create for him. Any rumors about the NCAA coming in strong against the Tigers program haven’t stopped Wade’s ability to attract the top talent to Baton Rouge.