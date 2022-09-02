Why he chose Tennessee: “For me, it was the culture and the family-like feel. I talk to their staff almost every single day since I’ve gotten the offer from them and I’ve just been building and building and building a great relationship with their staff. They’ve done the same thing with my mom and dad. They’ve talked with them both on a daily basis, too. It really means a lot to me that they do that and they talk with my family as well. Obviously, when I was on campus, I got to see how the players reacted to the coaches and all of that, and it was just like one big family-like atmosphere. I really enjoyed that. It was the only visit where I didn’t really want to leave when it was time for me to go. I just wanted to stay a little longer because I was having so much fun. Fit. Fit’s a big thing, too. I thought I fit in really well with their program. Coach Barnes has a vision for me, and I really see myself in that vision.”

Who he’s targeting in 2023: “Davin Cosby, we definitely want him. I was talking with (assistant) coach Rod (Clark) about him today, and I’ll definitely do my recruiting a little bit. Hopefully, my recruitment will help him out a bit and get him over in that orange.”