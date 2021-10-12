Commitment breakdown: JJ Starling chooses Notre Dame

The No. 40 prospect in the 2022 class went off the board on Tuesday evening, when four-star point guard JJ Starling announced his intention to attend Notre Dame. Below, Rivals.com explores what the Irish are getting in the New York-born prospect and what the news means for the bigger picture





WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Starling is known as a scorer and has earned such a reputation against top-flight competition on both the high school and grassroots levels. He plays a national schedule at Indiana’s La Lumiere School and tests himself against elite opposition as a member of the City Rocks organization on the Nike EYBL circuit. The long, athletic guard scores off the bounce and has shown the ability to knock down difficult pull-up jumpers with regularity as of late,

We’ve long known what the Rivals150 prospect is capable of from a scoring standpoint, but his length has allowed him to grow into a capable rebounder and provides him with some intriguing defensive versatility. Starling isn’t a poor long-range shooter by any means, but he’ll hope to progress from 3-point range and from a facilitating standpoint in the year ahead.



