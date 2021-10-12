Commitment breakdown: JJ Starling chooses Notre Dame
The No. 40 prospect in the 2022 class went off the board on Tuesday evening, when four-star point guard JJ Starling announced his intention to attend Notre Dame. Below, Rivals.com explores what the Irish are getting in the New York-born prospect and what the news means for the bigger picture
WHAT NOTRE DAME IS GETTING
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Starling is known as a scorer and has earned such a reputation against top-flight competition on both the high school and grassroots levels. He plays a national schedule at Indiana’s La Lumiere School and tests himself against elite opposition as a member of the City Rocks organization on the Nike EYBL circuit. The long, athletic guard scores off the bounce and has shown the ability to knock down difficult pull-up jumpers with regularity as of late,
We’ve long known what the Rivals150 prospect is capable of from a scoring standpoint, but his length has allowed him to grow into a capable rebounder and provides him with some intriguing defensive versatility. Starling isn’t a poor long-range shooter by any means, but he’ll hope to progress from 3-point range and from a facilitating standpoint in the year ahead.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE IRISH
A New York native, Starling moved to Indiana to attend basketball powerhouse La Lumiere, and that move ultimately played in the Irish’s favor. Starling visited South Bend on multiple occasions over the summer and has been tending in Notre Dame’s direction for weeks.Holding off East Coast-based powers such as Syracuse and Duke is a massive victory and statement for Mike Brey, who sometimes takes on criticism about his ability to recruit at the highest level. It’s also a testament to the Irish’s decision to prioritize Starling early in the process and use every available resource, including a full-staff visit, to close the deal down the stretch.