“I chose Boston College because of the coaches and everyone up there. The coaches and I really get along and we’ve talked for a long time about a lot of things. I can definitely see myself playing for the staff, plus the players, I can see myself playing with them. When I hung out with the players, it seemed like they were really together. I’ll be with those guys 24-7, so the bond is important to me.

"I really loved Boston and had a really good experience seeing the city, I’ll just have to adjust to the cold. At Boston College I’ll have an opportunity to play right away. It’s a good opportunity for me as a big man being that it’s the ACC and I can play a lot. Their program is on the rise and I can be a big part of that.”