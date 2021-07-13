Commitment breakdown: Jayden Epps chooses Illinois
Illinois landed its third commit of the 2022 cycle on Tuesday afternoon, when four-star guard Jayden Epps chose the Illini over a long list of high-major suitors. Epps, who plays the grassroots circuit for Team Loaded Virginia, was once committed to Providence but backed off that pledge in May.
Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Brad Underwood is getting and what it means for the big picture.
WHY WE LIKE HIM:
Epps can be electric at times. His burst and explosiveness are undeniable and he finishes at the rim relatively well with either hand. When he’s shooting well, he’s capable of taking over games. He’ll realize his full upside as he becomes more consistent from long range and cuts out bad shots that plague him from time to time. Epps is a versatile defender that is both quick and strong enough to defend multiple positions. He’ll spend the next year attempting to become more efficient. Should he do so, his potential is encouraging. The tools are certainly there in spades.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIG PICTURE:
Epps commitment comes just days after Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Chester Frazier watched him at the adidas 3SSB event in Birmingham and is an example of the Illini staff identifying a priority target and closing quickly. So while Epps may not be a top-50 prospect, the fact that Underwood and Frazier were able to wrestle him away from programs like Kansas, UConn and NC State is a noteworthy recruiting victory. He joins an Illinois class that also includes No. 59 overall prospect Sincere Harris and three-star guard Reggie Bass.
IN HIS WORDS
"Coach Frazier from Virginia Tech went to Illinois and now he is recruiting me over there. I have a great relationship with him and that's a great program.” -- Epps to Virginia Preps’ Matthew Hatfield in June.