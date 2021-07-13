Commitment breakdown: Jayden Epps chooses Illinois

Illinois landed its third commit of the 2022 cycle on Tuesday afternoon, when four-star guard Jayden Epps chose the Illini over a long list of high-major suitors. Epps, who plays the grassroots circuit for Team Loaded Virginia, was once committed to Providence but backed off that pledge in May.

Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Brad Underwood is getting and what it means for the big picture.





WHY WE LIKE HIM:

Epps can be electric at times. His burst and explosiveness are undeniable and he finishes at the rim relatively well with either hand. When he’s shooting well, he’s capable of taking over games. He’ll realize his full upside as he becomes more consistent from long range and cuts out bad shots that plague him from time to time. Epps is a versatile defender that is both quick and strong enough to defend multiple positions. He’ll spend the next year attempting to become more efficient. Should he do so, his potential is encouraging. The tools are certainly there in spades.



