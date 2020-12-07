Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Jameel Brown chooses Purdue

Jameel Brown’s recruitment came to a close on Monday evening, when the four-star combo guard announced his commitment to Purdue. The No. 105 prospect in the class of 2022, Brown chose the Boilermakers over a host of major offers including one from in-state Temple. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Matt Painter’s program is getting and what it means for the bigger picture.



WHAT PURDUE IS GETTING

Brown missed his sophomore season with a broken wrist but is now healthy again and back on the developmental track. As a freshman, The Pennsylvania-based star helped lead his team to an undefeated season and showed a knack for shooting from distance. His upside was obvious his freshman year, but the lack of a real summer circuit combined with the fact that he saw next to no action as a sophomore makes the 6-foot-3 combo guard a bit of an enigma for the time being. That said, he averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman and flashed the kind of high-level athleticism that gets coaches excited. Brown possesses the ability to get the basket in spurts and will likely become more consistent as he becomes more seasoned. How he develops as a slasher and a passer in the year ahead will be something on which to keep an eye. A multi-sport athlete, Brown has also competed in football, cross country and tennis.