Commitment breakdown: Jameel Brown chooses Penn State
Penn State continues to cruise through the 2022 class as Micah Shrewsberry picked up his third commitment, this time a Rivals150 member in Jameel Brown. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw takes a look at what this pick up means for the Nittany Lions.
What Penn State is Getting
Brown is a note marksman from deep range. The lengthy guard has deep range, with the ability to shoot off the catch or step into a shot off the bounce. He has good length, which adds to his positional size at 6-foot-3. Brown has good footwork and moves well off the ball to get to his spots. He developed some this summer, playing with Team Final (Penn.) EYBL as a secondary type of ball handler, as he does have good vision, but he will need to continue working on this aspect of his game. At a minimum, the in-state talent will be able to stretch the floor and provide spacing early in college. Brown was previously committed to Purdue, and he decommitted when Micah Shrewsberry got the Head Coaching job at Penn State.
What it Means for the Nittany Lions
In this class, Brown joins Evan Mahaffey and Kanye Clary, and fits right in with the pair. Clary is a paint touch point guard and Mahaffey is a grind it out, defensive minded wing. Brown’s passing and shooting fits right in the middle of the pairing. As a good start for Micah Shrewsberry’s first class. Penn State did not get any commitments in the 2021 class, so there should still be more to come whether it be through the transfer portal or the in the high school class. But this is a good start of a backcourt group whose skill sets fit together.
What he Said
“Coach Micah Shrewsberry was at Purdue when I committed there and I have a great relationship with him. I talk to him a lot. I talk to Coach Adam Fisher a lot as well. Those guys are a great coaching staff. They are rebuilding that program and they want me to be a big part of that.” -Jameel Brown to Rivals.com