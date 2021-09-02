Commitment breakdown: Jaden Schutt chooses Duke

WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

Schutt made his reputation as a shooter, but he is capable of more than that. This summer, running with the Illinois Wolves on the UA Circuit, Schutt showed off his high- scoring ways. He moves well off the ball, plays with great balance and he is able to attack a closeout and finish above the rim. At the NBPA Top 100 Camp Schutt played a lot on the ball, showing vision and some secondary capabilities.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR DUKE



Rivals150 No. 5 Kyle Filipowski and No. 9 Dariq Whitehead were already in the mix for Duke's 2022 class. Schutt fits in line with those two as someone who can stretch the floor and provide spacing - with swagger. This 2022 class is coming on the heels of a four-man class that included Rivals150 No. 2 Paolo Banchero, No. 16 AJ Griffin, No. 22 Trevor Keels and No. 116 Jaylen Blakes. With Banchero and Griffin predicted to be one-and-done talents, Keels and Blakes should stack up well with these three incoming prospects. Duke is still in the mix for Rivals150 No. 3 Dereck Lively, No. 40 JJ Starling and No. 11 Mark Mitchell.





IN HIS OWN WORDS