Commitment breakdown: Jaden Schutt chooses Duke
Recruiting sure has not slowed for the Duke Blue Devils as they secured their third Rivals150 commitment of the 2022 class on Thursday evening as No. 82 Jaden Schutt committed to the Blue Devils.Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw takes a look at what this means for Duke.
WHAT DUKE IS GETTING
Schutt made his reputation as a shooter, but he is capable of more than that. This summer, running with the Illinois Wolves on the UA Circuit, Schutt showed off his high- scoring ways. He moves well off the ball, plays with great balance and he is able to attack a closeout and finish above the rim. At the NBPA Top 100 Camp Schutt played a lot on the ball, showing vision and some secondary capabilities.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR DUKE
Rivals150 No. 5 Kyle Filipowski and No. 9 Dariq Whitehead were already in the mix for Duke's 2022 class. Schutt fits in line with those two as someone who can stretch the floor and provide spacing - with swagger. This 2022 class is coming on the heels of a four-man class that included Rivals150 No. 2 Paolo Banchero, No. 16 AJ Griffin, No. 22 Trevor Keels and No. 116 Jaylen Blakes. With Banchero and Griffin predicted to be one-and-done talents, Keels and Blakes should stack up well with these three incoming prospects. Duke is still in the mix for Rivals150 No. 3 Dereck Lively, No. 40 JJ Starling and No. 11 Mark Mitchell.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
“Duke came to my games in Atlanta and after that weekend coach Jon Scheyer called and offered. Coach (Scheyer) just congratulated me on the weekend and for going 7-0 and he talked about how he liked my game, and basically just introduced himself and then they offered. I have always loved watching Duke. With Scheyer being the new coach, it’s definitely interesting to have the opportunity to play for a coach who played similarly.” - Schutt to DevilsIllustrated.com