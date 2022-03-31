Commitment breakdown: It's Syracuse for Judah Mintz
Syracuse beefed up its 2022 class on Thursday, when the Orange landed four-star guard Judah Mintz. A former Pitt commit that returned to the recruiting market in November, Mintz plays his high school basketball for famed Oak Hill Academy and will arrive at Syracuse having shined against the best possible competition at the prep level. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Jim Boeheim is getting as well as what it means for the big picture.
WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING
Mintz, a one-time Pitt commit, is a true combo guard who probably shines a bit brighter off the ball at this stage of his career. That said, the 6-foot-3 prospect is serviceable at the point as well. He’s an aggressive, energetic athlete capable of taking defenders off the dribble and getting down hill. His offensive strength is using his handle and quickness to get to the bucket, where he finishes well with both hands. He’s become more of a three-point threat in the last year. And while he was never a poor shooter, he still has a little work to do on that front. Mintz’s length and motor have shaped him into a big-time defender capable of guarding multiple positions. His length and quickness terrorizes passing lanes and allows him to be an above-average positional rebounder. He’ll come into his own as he cuts back on turnovers and becomes a more reliable shooter from deep.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE ORANGE
Mintz, with his trademark length and motor, is a good fit for the Syracuse zone. Add in the fact that he’s known for his quickness, and you don’t have to squint to see the fit. He also adds some versatility to the Orange's backcourt, as he’s capable of filling a number of roles for Jim Boeheim. More importantly, however, is the fact that Mintz has been battle tested at the highest level of high school basketball and in the Nike EYBL. He’s been playing against almost exclusively DI-bounded opposition for the last two years or so. This should ease his transition from the prep level to the ACC. He’s a nice complement to a six-man recruiting class that includes four forwards and, now, a pair of guards.
IN HIS WORDS
“Everyone thinks Coach [Jim] Boeheim is just another old guy, but he’s actually really cool and really relatable.” – Mintz on the ESPNU broadcast following his announcement