Commitment breakdown: It's Syracuse for Judah Mintz

Syracuse beefed up its 2022 class on Thursday, when the Orange landed four-star guard Judah Mintz. A former Pitt commit that returned to the recruiting market in November, Mintz plays his high school basketball for famed Oak Hill Academy and will arrive at Syracuse having shined against the best possible competition at the prep level. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Jim Boeheim is getting as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT SYRACUSE IS GETTING

Mintz, a one-time Pitt commit, is a true combo guard who probably shines a bit brighter off the ball at this stage of his career. That said, the 6-foot-3 prospect is serviceable at the point as well. He’s an aggressive, energetic athlete capable of taking defenders off the dribble and getting down hill. His offensive strength is using his handle and quickness to get to the bucket, where he finishes well with both hands. He’s become more of a three-point threat in the last year. And while he was never a poor shooter, he still has a little work to do on that front. Mintz’s length and motor have shaped him into a big-time defender capable of guarding multiple positions. His length and quickness terrorizes passing lanes and allows him to be an above-average positional rebounder. He’ll come into his own as he cuts back on turnovers and becomes a more reliable shooter from deep.



