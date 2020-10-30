Basketball Recruiting - Commitment Breakdown: It's Purdue for Trey Kaufman

The No. 32 player in the 2021 class, Trey Kaufman put an end to his recruitment on Friday night when the Indiana native made the call for in-state Purdue. The four-star forward chose the Boilermakers over fellow finalists Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and Indiana State. Below, Rivals.com takes a quick look at what Purdue is getting and what Kaufman’s decision means for the bigger picture





WHAT PURDUE IS GETTING

Kaufman has developed quickly over the last year, adding a more consistent pull up jumper to his game and showcasing range. Most importantly, however, he’s added a significant amount of muscle. Kaufman has always been an athletic wing that can run the floor and score in a few different fashions, but has become a much more complete player because of the improved consistency on his jumper and the increase in strength.

The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana, Kaufman averaged 25.8 points and 9.6 rebounds as a junior and showed himself to be a truly well-rounded and modern wing. He should become more proficient at finishing through contact as he continues to develop physically.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BOILERMAKERS

There are numerous reasons why this a major recruiting win for the Boilermakers, not the least significant of which is that it provides Matt Painter’s program with a meaningful victory over its in-state nemesis. The fact that Purdue was able to pull Kaufman out of Southern Indiana, a region where it has had limited success against the Hoosiers (and others) in the past, adds a touch of sweetness to an already joyous day in West Lafayette. Weeks ago, it seemed as though Kaufman was headed for Indiana, so Painter and company should get a heap of credit for closing out a tightly contested battle down the stretch.

Kaufman joins fellow four-star Caleb Furst in the Boilermakers' commitment list, giving the school two top-50 commits for the first time since it landed forward JaJuan Johnson and guard E'Twaun Moore in the class of 2007.



