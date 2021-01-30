Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Isaac McKneely chooses Virginia

One of the top players in the 2022 class came off the board on Saturday, when four-star guard Isaac McKneely announced his intentions to attend Virginia. McKneely, who attends West Virginia's Poca High School chose the Cavaliers over a long list of other offers, including one from in-state WVU. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Tony Bennett is getting and what it means for his program.





WHAT VIRGINIA IS GETTING:

The No. 57 player in the 2022 class, McKneely is an incredibly strong, hard-nosed combo guard that is becoming proficient in using his size and strength to create space and finish through contact. McKneely has long been a good shooter and his trajectory on that front is encouraging as well. He’s turning into a true three-level scorer that sees the floor well and can hurt a defense in a number of ways. West Virginia-based star could be an extremely high-level ACC player as he improves as a defender and a passer in the year ahead.





IN HIS WORDS

“Virginia is a great basketball school, but also known as a great academic school, that is very important to me. Coach (Tony) Bennett has been very honest and upfront with me this whole process. I have a good feel for a lot of what they do there, and it would be a really good fit for me." -- McKneely to Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw a week prior to his commitment



