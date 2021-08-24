Commitment breakdown: Indiana lands Jalen Hood-Schifino

Indiana grabbed its third commitment in the class of 2022 on Tuesday, when four-star guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made the call for the Hoosiers over fellow finalist Tennessee. The No. 32 prospect in the class, Hood-Schifino also seriously entertained offers from Florida, Texas, Memphis and others.

WHAT INDIANA IS GETTING:

One of the more physically imposing guards in the 2022 class, Hood-Schifino has added significant muscle over the last year and comes with impressive positional versatility. He handles the ball well enough to play the one or the two, while his size allows him to also play minutes at the three in a pinch. His strong upper body allows him to get the rim incredibly well and finish through contact. He has a solid mid-range game but needs to become more consistent from deep. Defensively, Hood-Schifino is one of the more versatile and tenacious guards in 2022, as he brings a rare blend of versatility and quickness to the table and can guard multiple positions. Few high school players are more battle-tested than Hood-Schifino, who plays a truly national high school schedule at superpower Montverde Academy and for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL circuit in the summer.



