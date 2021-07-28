Commitment breakdown: Georgetown lands elite shooter
Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown program picked up its first commit of the 2022 cycle on Wednesday, when guard Denver Anglin announced his intentions to sign with the Hoyas. Below, Rivals.com explores Anglin’s decision and outlines what it means for Ewing and his staff.
WHAT GEORGETOWN IS GETTING
Anglin’s reputation as a shooter is well earned. He’s without a doubt one of the top three spot shooters in this class, so what he lacks in length he makes up for in skill. He’s the type of player that forces defenders to be aware of him at all times because his quick release and dead-eye accuracy can stretch a lead in a hurry. Anglin has been lethal in both high school live period events and grassroots tournaments this summer and has seen his profile rise because of it. Anglin's 3-point shooting ability is the headline on his skill set but he’s a much better passer than he gets credit for being and handles the ball relatively well, too. He’s a good bet to slide into the Rivals150 when it refreshes prior to the fall.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HOYAS
You can never have too many reliable shooters, and Patrick Ewings company now has one in the fold. Anglin is a four-year player that could be a massive pain in the sides of Big East rivals for years to come. Beating out conference for UConn to land Anglin’s commitment is a nice bonus for the Hoya fans, as Georgetown hopes to build off of last season’s Big East Tournament title. Anglin plays grassroots ball for the loaded NY Rens organization, which recently made a run into the Nike Peach Jam finals and is always stoked with high level prospects. Having a foot in the door with future Rens certainly isn’t a bad thing.
IN HIS WORDS
“I’ve been talking to them for a long time. They offered early in my career. I like talking to [Patrick Ewing] and Coach [Akbar] Waheed. The other coaches are cool, too. It’s been a great process.” -- Anglin to Rivals.com last month