Commitment breakdown: Georgetown lands elite shooter

Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown program picked up its first commit of the 2022 cycle on Wednesday, when guard Denver Anglin announced his intentions to sign with the Hoyas. Below, Rivals.com explores Anglin’s decision and outlines what it means for Ewing and his staff.





WHAT GEORGETOWN IS GETTING

Anglin’s reputation as a shooter is well earned. He’s without a doubt one of the top three spot shooters in this class, so what he lacks in length he makes up for in skill. He’s the type of player that forces defenders to be aware of him at all times because his quick release and dead-eye accuracy can stretch a lead in a hurry. Anglin has been lethal in both high school live period events and grassroots tournaments this summer and has seen his profile rise because of it. Anglin's 3-point shooting ability is the headline on his skill set but he’s a much better passer than he gets credit for being and handles the ball relatively well, too. He’s a good bet to slide into the Rivals150 when it refreshes prior to the fall.



