Commitment breakdown: George Mason Lands Justyn Fernandez
In his first season as a head coach, Kim English has landed his first Rivals150prospect when No. 115 Justyn Fernandez went public with his commitment to George Mason. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw will dissect what this means for the Patriots.
What George Mason is getting
Fernandez is a hyper-athletic wing prospect, who really excels in the open floor. He is a strong, and powerful player on the defensive end with a lot of upside. Over the past season Fernandez has developed in the half court and as he locks in on rebounding and learns the footwork involved, the natural tools are all there to continue growing into a high level player.
What this means for the Patriots
This is George Mason’s third commitment in the 2022 class as Fernandez joins 3-star 5-foot-10 point guard Devin Dinkins and 6-foot-4 shooting guard Cameron Walker. This is coming behind a 2021 class that included 6-foot-2 Mike Gray, 6-foot-7 T.J. Gadsden, and 6-foot-9 Blake Jones. When you add the four transfers that new Head Coach Kim English brought in this season, you see the makings of a flipped roster, dotted with English recruited players.
What they said
“Justyn has a chance to be an impact player from day one in the A10. He is an elite athlete that can guard multiple positions on the defensive end. He is explosive in transition and his shot making and creating ability continues to progress at a high rate.” -IMG Head Coach Chad Myers