Commitment breakdown: George Mason Lands Justyn Fernandez

In his first season as a head coach, Kim English has landed his first Rivals150prospect when No. 115 Justyn Fernandez went public with his commitment to George Mason.





What George Mason is getting

Fernandez is a hyper-athletic wing prospect, who really excels in the open floor. He is a strong, and powerful player on the defensive end with a lot of upside. Over the past season Fernandez has developed in the half court and as he locks in on rebounding and learns the footwork involved, the natural tools are all there to continue growing into a high level player.