Commitment breakdown: Four-star C Adem Bona picks UCLA

UCLA's two-member recruiting class became three on Monday morning, when four-star big man Adem Bona announced his intentions to sign with the Bruins. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what head coach Mick Cronin is getting and what the massive recruiting win means for the future of the blue blood program.





WHAT UCLA IS GETTING

Players don’t come with more physical tools than Bona, who boasts a college-ready body and gets up and down the floor as well as anyone of his size. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man is comfortable in his body and rarely fumbles around with entry passes. His hands, strength and instinct make him a prolific rebounder as well. His motor, which he showcases on defense, is top notch and his athleticism gives him positional versatility on that end. Bona is still a bit raw on the offensive end, however, as his scoring touch around the rim can be a bit inconsistent in traffic. And while he’s not a poor mid-range shooter by any stretch, he’s working to increase his range. That said, Bona comes equipped with every attribute coaches can’t instill, so the sky's the limit for his potential. The Rivals150 prospect has the feel of a player that could refine his skill set and really hit his stride as a sophomore.



