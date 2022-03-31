Commitment breakdown: Five-star Marquis Cook picks Ducks

One of the nation’s top players in the class of 2023, Compass Prep’s Marquis “Mookie” Cook, made his pledge to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday at the Geico Nationals. The five-star forward had recently released a top three list consisting of Oregon alongside Kentucky and Gonzaga. An Oregon native, Cook ultimately decided to stay at home and be a hometown hero. Rivals takes a look at what the Ducks are getting in the top five prospect.





WHAT OREGON IS GETTING

Cook is one of the most well-rounded players in the entire 2023 class. He can score in a variety of ways, and his jump shot continues to improve, especially off of catch and shoot looks. Cook can also facilitate and create for himself and others off of the bounce. His ability to process the game at both ends of the floor has really progressed over the past year, and he’s taken another step in unlocking his potential by developing this trait. Arguably the best attribute of Cook’s game is that he doesn’t have to have a high usage to have a big impact on a game. The Compass Prep forward attacks the glass, plays strong and determined defense, and is efficient in his scoring attempts. Cook’s motor and willingness to do the dirty work anytime he steps on the floor makes him one of the most intriguing prospects in the country.



