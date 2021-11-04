Commitment breakdown: Five-star Jarace Walker to Houston

Houston continued to build momentum on Thursday, when the Cougars landed the commitment of five-star forward Jarace Walker, the No. 13 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Kelvin Sampson is getting in his newest high-profile addition.





WHAT HOUSTON IS GETTING:

Walker’s game is that of a bully. He’s proficient in using his broad shoulders and 6-foot-8 frame to finish under and around the basket and impact games on the boards. His athleticism and ability to take defenders to the bucket grants him versatility, but he’s more of a bruiser than a creative scorer at this juncture. Walker will need to develop as a shooter to take the next step in his development, but he's ready to make a difference in the paint on both ends from the moment he sets foot on campus. The 6-foot-7 Walker is capable of guarding any frontcourt position and is as willing to do the dirty work as any prospect in America. He’s also a much better pass than he sometimes gets credit for being.



