Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Five-star Amari Bailey re-commits to UCLA

Another five-star in the class of 2022 is off the board, as five-star guard Amari Bailey has recommitted to UCLA. The California-based star was pledged to the Bruins years ago but backed off that pledge following a coaching change in Westwood. Below, Rivals takes a look at what UCLA is getting and what it means for the Bruins’ big picture.





WHAT UCLA IS GETTING

The left-handed Bailey has incredible tools, as his rare blend of length and athleticism could make him an extremely rare prospect once his skill set matches his physical gifts. The newest UCLA commit is as tough as guards come and uses a strong upper body to make a mark on the glass at both ends. His plus strength also allows him to finish relatively consistently through contact. He has the tools to look seriously at the professional route if he continues to develop as a passer and a ball handler. And while he’s known for his freak athleticism and highlight-reel dunks, Bailey is a better outside shooter than he sometimes gets credit for being. It's been a while since we've seen the five-star in action, so just how far he's progressed this year is something on which to keep an eye.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BRUINS

This is Bailey’s third verbal commitment, as the California-based guard has previously been committed to both DePaul and UCLA. That said, he’s unlikely to back off this pledge. The distance he put between himself and the Bruins allowed him to survey other options before re-pledging himself to the program under the leadership of current head coach Mick Cronin. Welcoming Bailey back into the fold is a big victory for the Bruins, as recommitments are rare in the recruiting world. The situation is a testament to the work Cronin and his staff have put in since they took the reins and could be a sign of what’s to come if on-court momentum continues to build. UCLA has been on a positive trajectory since its coaching change two seasons back, and landing in a player with Bailey’s insanely high ceiling and versatility may be just what the Bruins need to take yet another step forward under Cronin.