Commitment breakdown: Emoni Bates chooses Memphis

Memphis continued its dream recruiting run on Wednesday, when five-star forward Emoni Bates made things official by pledging his services to Penny Hardaway’s program. Bates joins five-star center Jalen Duren and top-100 forward Josh Minot among others in the Tigers 2021 class and brings sky-high expectations for the season ahead. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Tigers are getting in Bates and what the news means for the big picture.





WHAT MEMPHIS IS GETTING

A lot of the talk surrounding Bates this summer has been nitpicking because of his drop from his long-held spot atop of the 2022 rankings. Don’t be fooled, however, the newest Tiger remains a bona fide star-in-waiting and a near-lock to be a lottery pick in the 2022 draft. His length and athleticism along with his range make him an offensive force when combined with his ability to score at all three levels. He boasts a quick release and a nearly uncanny ability to create his own shot. His size and speed equate to high-level potential on the defensive end as well. He’ll need to grow a bit when it comes to shot selection, as things can look forced a bit when they aren’t going well. That, however, is admittedly a nitpick. The five-star wing is one of the most well-rounded and promising prospects and comes with a higher ceiling than anyone ranked in front of him in 2022. He’ll make a massive impact at Memphis from his first day on campus.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS



It’s hard to know where to even start here. Bates commitment is plenty important enough on its own, but the fact that it comes on the elective heels of fellow five-star Jalen Duren also choosing the Tigers makes this one of biggest recruiting victories in recent memory. It has immediately changed the storyline that surrounds the Tigers program, as Penny Hardaway now enters a prove-it year with a roster featuring at least two future draft picks. The new NIL rules certainly helped Hardaway pull this off, but the work he and his staff put in to hold off various pro options and every other college in the country shouldn’t be glossed over. The year Memphis has had on the trail is a loud warning shot that proves Hardaway and company are willing to do what it takes to stand toe-to-toe with anyone when it comes to landing elite talent.

*****

COACH'S CORNER