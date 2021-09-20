Commitment breakdown: Duke lands five-star Dereck Lively

Duke landed another big fish on Monday, when No,. 3 overall prospect in the 2022 class Dereck Lively announced his commitment to the Blue Devils. Below, Rivals.com has a closer look at what Mike Krzyzewski and Jon Scheyer are getting and what it means for the big picture.





WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

If Rivals ranked prospects solely on ceiling, Lively may well be the top player in this class. Seven-footers that move as effortlessly as Westtown School (Penn.) star simply don’t come around often. And while he hasn’t come close to reaching his massive potential just yet and has a tendency to coast at times, Lively took another step forward playing with Philadelphia-based Team Final in the EYBL this summer. He’s long been an elite defensive player that impacts games under the basket and on the boards, but this year saw the five-star prove he can knock down open shots from distance with decent regularity as well. Lively has long been a menace from a shot-blocking and rebounding standpoint, but his offensive game is really starting to round into shape as of late. There's NBA All-Star upside at play here.