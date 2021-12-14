Commitment breakdown: Duke lands Christian Reeves

On Tuesday, Duke's top-ranked recruiting class got a little bigger when three-star center Christian Reeves committed to the Blue Devils over a final group that included Minnesota and South Carolina. Rivals.com's Jamie Shaw looks at what this means for Duke's future. ***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

WHAT DUKE IS GETTING

Reeves is a lengthy center with true 7-foot size. He runs the floor well, has a natural touch with soft hands and understands how to play big around the basket. There is an understanding that Reeves will redshirt his freshman year. He needs time to mature physically. However, there is no doubting his rare set of natural tools to grow into.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BLUE DEVILS

Looking through the Blue Devils' roster, they have eight players playing 10 or more minutes per game. There is a possibility Duke loses seven players out of their eight-man rotation to graduation or the NBA Draft. Coach Jon Scheyer has said he wants to employ a nine- to 11-man rotation next season. With possibly having only two scholarship players returning, Duke will need to bring in seven to nine players. Reeves joins No. 3-ranked Dereck Lively, No. 5-ranked Kyle Filipowski, No. 9-ranked Dariq Whitehead, No. 11-ranked Mark Mitchell and No. 82-ranked Jaden Schutt in the 2022 high school class. Look for Duke to continue recruiting in this class.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"The biggest thing is the academics and the fit within the program. Really, those are the two biggest factors, everything else I can adjust to." - Christian Reeves

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT REEVES