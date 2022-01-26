Commitment breakdown : Drew Steffe chooses Texas Tech

Texas Tech added to its 2023 class on Wednesday, when Texas-based sharp-shooter Drew Steffe announced his intention to sign with the Red Raiders. Steffe is Tech’s first 2023 commitment and chose head coach Mark Adams’ program over Xavier, Colorado, St. Louis, TCU and others. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Texas Tech is getting as well as how they pulled it off.

WHAT TEXAS TECH IS GETTING

Steffe is in the midst of an impressive junior season that recently saw him score 32 points and grab five rebounds in a game with nationally ranked Richardson High School, which boasts its share of Division-I-bound prospects. Steffe is a reliable long-range shooter that is starting to show more of an ability to create his own shot. He’s a willing defender with enough length to bring some serious versatility at that end of the court as he develops as an athlete and leans to move better laterally. When hot from outside, he’s the type of player that is capable of taking over a game. He’ll become a more complete offensive weapon as he learns to score at the rack with more regularity.



HOW THE RED RAIDERS PULLED IT OFF

Texas Tech made an aggressive late surge in the race to land Steffe and seemed to have things all but wrapped up in the days leading into the Rivals150 guard’s Jan 21 visit to Lubbock. When things went off without a hitch on the visit, the deal was done. Steffe’s desire to play in a major conference helped drive him toward The Red Raiders, but his fit within Mark Adams’ and the school’s dedication to facilities also moved the needle. Xavier and TCU were the most serious threats to steal Steffe’s pledge, but neither came particularly close to landing him. St. Louis and Colorado were also players to lesser extents.

IN HIS WORDS