Commitment breakdown: Dior Johnson chooses Oregon

The recruiting universe received a surprise headline on Tuesday, when five-star guard Dior Johnson, long thought to be a near-lock for the professional route, announced a commitment to Oregon. The news, shocking as it was, was certainly a welcome surprise for Duck fans, as their 2022 class is now off to a tremendous start thanks to the No. 7 player in the country.



Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Oregon is getting and glances at the bigger picture of what it means.





WHAT OREGON IS GETTING: Johnson gets up and down the floor as quickly as any guard in the country and manages to stay in total control of his body while doing so. He comes equipped with good length and a solid jumper that allows him to keep defenders honest. Still, his calling card is his slashing ability and knack for finishing at the basket. His size allows him to function as an above-average defender, as he disrupts passing lanes and recovers well when he appears to be beaten off the dribble.



He’ll need to cut down on bad shots and mature as a player in the year ahead before he’s ready to act as a floor general for the Ducks, but he’s beyond prepared from a scoring and athleticism perspective.





RIVALS REACTION: This is Johnson's second commitment -- the first being to Syracuse. So despite his insistence that he’d like to play on the college level, it’s impossible to count out a late push by a professional league. Johnson has had a bit of an erratic recruitment thus far, which may well continue until the day he sets foot on campus. The five-star guard had long thought to be considering the NBL.



While that may or may not be out of the picture now, other professional avenues may join the fray down the road. That's all to say that Oregon fans should cay at least a hint of caution with their well-deserved excitement.



