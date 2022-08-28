Mick Cronin and UCLA are on the board in the 2023 class with the commitment of four-star forward Devin Williams on Sunday. Williams chose the Bruins over another California program, USC, which was his other finalist. Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf takes a look at what this addition means for the Bruins.

WHAT UCLA IS GETTING IN WILLIAMS

The first things that jumps off of the page about Williams are his athleticism, length and motor. He’s continuously active all over the floor at both ends and continues to expand his game both offensively and defensively. On the offensive end, he can score at an efficient rate around the basket and has developed his post game with more moves and counters. He shows a good IQ for his position and is also expanding his game to the outside, with a jumper that’s promising and has nice fluidity. Defensively, he’s a rim deterrent that uses his length and timing skills to send back a lot of shots near the basket. He’s active, is constantly moving, and has become comfortable defending in multiple coverages. The next step for Williams will be to add muscle to his promising frame, and he’s a guy who projects to keep climbing the rankings.

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR UCLA